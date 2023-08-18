Best Moments Of Virat Kohli As He Completes 15 Years In International Cricket

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 18, 2023
Virat Kohli made his international debut on August 18th, 2008 and managed only 12 runs.
Virat Kohli scored an outstanding 118 against Australia in late 2010 as India chased down 290 comfortably.
Virat Kohli had an outstanding ODI series against New Zealand in late 2010, averaging 58.05 in 5 matches.
Virat Kohli scored his maiden World Cup hundred against Bangladesh in the first game of the 2011 edition.
Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 133 against Sri Lanka in Hobart in 2012 to help India chase down 321 inside 40 overs.
Shortly after his 133, Virat Kohli registered his highest ODI score of 183 against Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup.
Virat Kohli top-scored with 43 in the 2013 Champions Trophy final as India beat England to win the crown.
Virat Kohli was the highest run-getter in the 2014 T20 World Cup with 319 runs in 6 matches at an outstanding average of 106.33.
Virat Kohli scored yet another World Cup hundred in the 2015 World Cup game against Pakistan.
Virat Kohli bows down to Sachin Tendulkar amid his match-winning knock against Pakistan in the 2016 T20 World Cup.
Virat Kohli's 153 against South Africa at Centurion in 2018 is considered one of the best knocks, but India lost despite it.
Virat Kohli roars after scoring his maiden Test hundred in England in 2018.
Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to win a Test series in Australia when they won the 2018-19 leg. With 40 wins in 68 Tests, Kohli is also the most successful Indian Test skipper.
Virat Kohli had an outstanding ODI series against Australia in 2019, hitting two centuries in 5 ODIs.
Virat Kohli's highest score of 254 came against South Africa in 2019.
Virat Kohli ushered India to one of the most famous victories in 2021 at Lord's as he pushed England to a corner.
Virat Kohli played the greatest T20I innings of his career, smacking 82 in the 2022 T20 World Cup game against Pakistan to script a come-from-behind win for India.
Virat Kohli broke his three-year century drought in March 2023 against Australia.
Kohli, who has over 12000 ODI runs, is the fastest to 8k, 9k, 10k, 11k, and 12k runs in 50-over internationals.
