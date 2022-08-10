Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: 10 sportspersons who put India on the world map

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 10, 2022
Chess great Viswanathan Anand become the first Grandmaster from India in 1988. He is also a five-time world champion
India football captain Sunil Chhetri (84) is the third-highest international goalscorer among active players, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He is also both the most-capped player (129) and the all-time top goalscorer for India
Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian athlete to set a world record and is the only Indian to win a gold medal in javelin throw at the Olympics in the track and field events for India
The Kapil Dev-led Team India won their first ODI World Cup title by defeating West Indies in 1983
The second title came in 2011 when MS Dhoni & Co beat Sri Lanka at Wankhede
India's tennis star Leander Paes won the bronze medal for India at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. He won eight men's doubles and ten mixed doubles Grand Slam titles
Sprint great Milkha Singh, also known as The Flying Sikh, is the only athlete to win gold at 400 metres at the Asian Games as well as the Commonwealth Games
Anju Bobby George made history when she won the bronze medal in long jump at the 2003 World Athletics Championships in Paris. With this achievement, she became the first Indian athlete to win a medal in a World Championships with a jumping of 6.70m
Indian billiards and snooker star Pankaj Advani is a 23-time world champion. He has won 16 billiards world titles and 7 snooker crowns
Mary Kom is the star Indian boxer who won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics. She also has six World Amateur Boxing Championship titles to her name
Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is the first and only Indian to win two consecutive medals at the Olympics (2016 Rio Games, (2020 Tokyo Games). She also clinched gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022
