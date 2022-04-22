Watch video: Boris Johnson's visit to India during 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is historic, says PM Modi

Shortly after holding bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Johnson's visit to India during 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is historic.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi invited the UK to join India's National Hydrogen Mission, reported ANI.

During a joint media address, PM Modi said, “We expressed our commitment to fulfilling promises made during the last COP 26. We invite the UK to join India's National Hydrogen Mission.”

"PM Boris Johnson's visit to India during 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (75th year of India's independence) is historic," the prime minster said, adding that India welcomes the UK's decision to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

The prime minister also talked about the crucial Future Trade Deal, which has been one of the prime agendas of Johnson’s two-day visit to India

“Last year we (India-UK) launched a comprehensive strategic partnership. Work on FTA is underway. Talks held on defence sector, trade, climate & energy. Talks also hold on free, open & rule-based Indo-pacific region,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi held talks with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson here at Hyderabad House and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between both countries.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi welcomed the UK counterpart at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The UK Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to India, was given a Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

"It is a very auspicious moment in India-UK friendship and two democracies, largest and one of the oldest. I do not think things have ever been so strong and good between India and UK as they are now," Johnson stated.

Johnson arrived in Gujarat on Thursday, at the start of his visit to India to hold in-depth talks on the UK and India's strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership, aimed at bolstering close partnership and stepping up security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 01:51 PM IST