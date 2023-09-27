Asian Games 2023: List Of Records Shattered By Nepal Cricket Team During Their Massive Win Over Mongolia

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 27, 2023
Kushal Malla scored a 34-ball T20I hundred, breaking the record of the likes of Rohit Sharma and David Miller, both of who did so in 35 deliveries.
Dipendra Singh Airee smashed a fifty off only 9 balls, breaking Yuvraj Singh's 12-ball half-century in T20Is.
Dipendra Singh Airee also achieved the unique record of hitting six sixes in his first six deliveries.
Nepal cricket team became the first team to hit 300 in a T20I game, hammering 314 in 20 overs.
Nepal cricket team also combined to hit 26 sixes in the innings, breaking Afghanistan's record of 22, made by them in 2019.
The 273-run win is also the biggest margin of victory by runs in T20I history, beating Czech Republic's 257-run triumph.
Rohit Paudel and Kushal Malla shared a partnership of 193, with the latter finishing unbeaten at 137 off 50 deliveries.
Sandeep Lamichhane bagged figures of 2-1-7-2. Abhinash Bohara and Karan KC also finished with 2 each to bowl Mongolia out for 41.
Nepal cricket players are all smiles after an unforgettable win.
