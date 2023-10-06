Asian Games 2023: India's Wrestling Triumph Continues; Sonam Malik Bags Bronze In Women's 62kg Category (See Pics)

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 06, 2023

Young Indian wrestler Sonam Malik demonstrated her prowess on the mat by securing a bronze medal in the women's 62kg category at the Asian Games.

Gurinder Osan/PTI

In a gripping bout that saw both wrestlers evenly matched at 4-4, with the Chinese wrestler holding an advantage on criteria, Sonam executed a crucial take-down move with just 25 seconds remaining in the bronze play-off, ultimately emerging victorious with a final score of 7-5.

This achievement marks India's third wrestling bronze medal at the Asian Games, adding to the impressive tally in this edition of the Games.

Sunil Kumar in Greco-Roman wrestling and Antim Panghal in the women's 53kg category had previously secured bronze medals.

The Indian contingent in wrestling continues to showcase their talent, with Kiran (women's 76kg), Aman Sehrawat (men's 57kg), and Bajrang Punia (men's 65kg) all set to compete for bronze medals later in the day.

These athletes aim to further bolster India's medal count in wrestling and make their nation proud on the international stage.

Sonam Malik's impressive performance not only adds to India's wrestling success but also highlights the country's growing prominence in the sport on the Asian stage.

As the remaining Indian wrestlers gear up for their bouts, hopes are high for more medal-worthy performances at the ongoing Asian Games.

