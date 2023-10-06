Asian Games 2023: Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Storms Into Final, Assures Silver Medal (See Pics)

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 06, 2023
In a spectacular display of kabaddi prowess, the Indian women's kabaddi team secured their place in the finals at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou. Facing off against Nepal in the semi-finals, India, led by Ritu Negi, delivered a dominating performance and emerged victorious with an impressive score line of 61-17.
PTI
Throughout the match, India displayed their superiority, taking a commanding lead of 29-10 by halftime.
PTI
After the break, the Indian team continued to showcase their all-round capabilities, solidifying their spot in the finals with an emphatic victory.
PTI
The Indian raiders demonstrated their skills by securing nine bonus points, while the defenders executed five all-outs, highlighting their strategic excellence. With this remarkable win, India has guaranteed itself at least a silver medal in the women's kabaddi event.
PTI
India's next challenge will be in the gold medal match, where they will face the winner of the match between Iran and Chinese Taipei. This highly anticipated final is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 AM IST.
PTI
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) celebrated the Indian women's kabaddi team's outstanding performance, tweeting, "INTO THE FINALS! The Indian Kabaddi Women's Team showed their dominance against Nepal with an incredible scoreline of 61-17, securing their spot in the FINALS!”
PTI
“With this victory, India is assured at least a Silver. Now, we're all set for an epic final showdown! #Cheer4India #JeetegaBharat #BharatAtAG22 #Hallabol."
PTI
In addition to the women's team, the Indian men's kabaddi team has also secured a medal at the Hangzhou Games, further enhancing India's impressive showing in the sport.
PTI
Thanks For Reading!