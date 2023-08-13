Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Looking Back At India's Triumphant Journey

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023
Indian Men's hockey team started their journey with a 7-2 win over China.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
India drew 1-1 in a tight contest with Japan.
The next game saw India demolish Malaysia by 5-0.
India went on to beat South Korea in their next game with a scoreline of 3-2.
India marched on to the semi-final of the tournament with a 4-0 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan.
India decimated Japan in the semi-final with a 5-0 margin.
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh roars after scoring a goal in the final against Malaysia. India secured a come-from-behind 4-3 victory against Malaysia.
Team India pose with the coveted Asian Champions Trophy.
