Asia Cup 2023: Team India Have Their Photo Shoot Ahead Of Their Opening Game On Saturday

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 01, 2023

Shubman Gill wears his Asia Cup proudly.

(Credits: Twitter)

Ishan Kishan, who is likely to play in the Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan, poses with the jersey.

(Credits: Twitter)

Uncapped batter Tilak Varma poses with the Team India jersey.

(Credits: Twitter)

Suryakumar Yadav is all smiles ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 clash against Pakistan on Saturday.

(Credits: Twitter)

Sanju Samson has been chosen as a travelling reserve in India's Asia Cup squad.

(Credits: Twitter)

Shreyas Iyer will be returning from a long-standing back injury in this Asia Cup.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli looking sharp in the jersey.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Jasprit Bumrah made a sensational comeback in the T20I series against Ireland and is gearing up to deliver some magic in the Asia Cup 2023.

(Credits: Twitter)

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is arguably one of their key players across all facts.

(Credits: Twitter)

