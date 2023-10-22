Anshul Jubli: 8 Facts About India's 2nd UFC Fighter

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 22, 2023
Anshul Jubli, the latest Indian MMA sensation, reportedly started training at the age of 22. He moved to Delhi for more advanced training in the field.
Anshul Jubli was born in Uttrakhand and turned a professional UFC fighter back in 2019. According to the UFC website, he is known as the 'King of Lions'.
Anshul Jubli is also the second Indian fighter to bag an MMA contract after Bharat Khandare. Khandare, the 34-year-old, has 6 wins his career and Jubli already has 7 under his belt.
Anshul Jubli fights in the lightweight category, which includes 150 lbs or 70 KG, according to his UFC page. Jubli has emerged victorious twice by knockouts and once by submission.
Jubli made his professional MMA debut back in 2019 at Matrix Fight Night, an MMA promotion started by Bollywood star Tiger Shroff. He beat Sanjeet Budhwar in his first fight.
Anshul Jubli made an entry into the Road to UFC competition and fought against the candidates in the lightweight category. Jubli beat South Korea's Kyung Pyo Kim in the semi-final, followed by Indonesia's Jeka Saragih in the decider.
The final against Indonesia's Jeka Saragih earned him the performance of the night and a UFC contract, having defeated his opponent by KO. Hence, he became the 2nd Indian to be signed by UFC.
On October 21st, Anshul Jubli locked horns with Mike Breeden, who weighed in at 159.5 pounds, at UFC 294. However, Jubli lost the fight resoundingly by knockout in round 3.
