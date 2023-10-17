Anil Kumble Birthday Special: Notable Moments From His Playing Career As He Turns 53

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 17, 2023
Anil Kumble, who turned 53 was born in Karnataka in 1970. He made his international debut in April 1990 in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Sharjah. Kumble took 1 wicket in his 10-over spell, but Sri Lanka won the match.
(Credits: Twitter)
Anil Kumble was amongst the pick of the bowlers during the 1996 World Cup game against Pakistan. The leggie finished with figures of 10-0-48-3 as India won by 39 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Anil Kumble took two more scalps when India beat Pakistan in the 1999 World Cup fixture. It was their 3rd consecutive win over Pakistan in a 50-over World Cup game.
(Credits: Twitter)
In the 1999 Test against Pakistan in Delhi, Anil Kumble became only the 2nd bowler after Jim Laker to take all 10 wickets in an innings, bowling India to victory.
(Credits: Twitter)
In the 2002 Test in Antigua against the West Indies, a courageous Anil Kumble bowled with a broken jaw. Dismissing Brian Lara cheaply at that state was the highlight of his bowling.
(Credits: Twitter)
Anil Kumble surprisingly has a Test century to his name, scoring an unbeaten 110 off 193 balls against England at the Oval. The Test resulted in a draw.
(Credits: Twitter)
With 619 scalps in 132 Tests, he is the highest wicket-taker for India in red-ball cricket. The 619 Test wickets currently makes him the 4th highest wicket-taker in the format.
(Credits: Twitter)
Anil Kumble played his final Test against Australia in Delhi in 2008 and it was also his played international fixture. He picked up 3 wickets in the Test.
(Credits: Twitter)
Anil Kumble plied his trade for the Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2008-2010. The leggie succeeded Kevin Pietersen as captain midway through the 2009 edition. Kumble took 4 wickets in the 2009 final, but finished on the losing side.
(Credits: Twitter)
Anil Kumble also served as the head coach of India, but only from January 2017 to June 2017. He is currently the director of operations and head coach of the Punjab Kings in IPL.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!