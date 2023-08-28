10 Legendary Captains Who Never Won An ICC Title: From Viv Richards To Virat Kohli

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 28, 2023
Former West Indian great Viv Richards captained his country in 1987 World Cup, but the defending champions failed to reach the semi-finals.
Graeme Smith has lead South Africa in multiple ICC events, including two World Cups, 3 champions trophies, and 3 T20 World Cups, but failed to bring glory for the Proteas.
Virat Kohli has skippered India in 2017 Champions Trophy, 2019 World Cup, and 2021 T20 World Cup, but wasn't successful in bringing the trophy for India.
Mohammad Azharuddin captained India in 1992, 1996, and 1999 World Cup editions, but was unsuccessful in bringing the trophy home.
AB de Villiers captained South Africa in 2012 T20 World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy, and 2015 World Cup, but failed to break the trophy jinx for the Proteas.
Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene captained the Island nation in 2006 Champions Trophy, 2007 World Cup, 2007 T20 World Cup, and 2012 T20 World Cup, but failed to bring the trophy for them.
Pakistan batting legend Inzamam-ul-Haq led them in 2004 Champions Trophy and 2007 50-over World Cup, but remained winless.
Known as the 'Sultan of Swing' Wasim Akram captained Pakistan in their only global event in 1999, but failed to win the title.
Brendon McCullum is arguably one of New Zealand's greatest cricketers, but could not usher them to the title in his three attempts in the 2013 Champions Trophy, 2014 T20 World Cup, and the 2015 World Cup.
Michael Vaughan's career's best moment was winning the Ashes urn back in 2005. However, he couldn't bring the ICC trophy for England in his two attempts in the 2004 Champions Trophy and 2007 World Cup.
