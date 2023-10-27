When Is Valmiki Jayanti 2023? Here's Everything You Need To Observe This Auspicious Day Dedicated To 'Author Of Ramayana'

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 27, 2023
Valmiki Jayanti refers to the birth anniversary of the author of Ramayana.
The day is observed on the Purnima Thithi of Ashwin month which falls on October 28, 2023.
Along with immensely contributing to Sanskrit literature and penning down the Hindu epic Ramayana, Sage Valmiki is also known for teaching and guiding Sita Devi's children Lava and Kusha during their childhood.
On this day, one worships Lord Rama along with offering prayers to Sage Valmiki. Ramayana is also read to pay tribute to the author.
Shobha Yatra is held to mark the occasion across various regions in India.
Best wishes of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti to all. May his blessings be upon you.
