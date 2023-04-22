When is Basava Jayanti 2023? Wishes & greetings to share on birthday of founding saint of Lingayat tradition

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 22, 2023
Basava Jayanti is an occasion observed by the Lingayat community in the South Indian state of Karnataka. The day marks birthday of Mahatma Basaveshwar who was the sect's founder.
This year, the day falls on April 23, Sunday. Here are some wishes and greetings to share with your dears on this special day.
"Never lose heart while pursuing the path of trust. Live a principled life" Happy Lord Basavanna Jayanti."
"Make your body the temple of God." Best wishes of Basava Jayanti.
Basava Jayanti Shubhashagalu.
"Never Lose Heart While Pursuing the Path of Trust." Basava Jayanti wishes to all.
