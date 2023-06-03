Trinity Sunday June 4, 2023: What is the doctrine of Trinity? and other interesting facts

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023
June 4 in 2023 is the Trinity Sunday in Western Christian cultures. Here are some amusing facts about this Christian tradition.
Trinity Sunday is dedicated to the celebration and contemplation of the Holy Trinity. The doctrine of holy trinity, according to many Christians, may be defined as the divine nature of God as three distinct yet unified persons: Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.
In other words, it means that there is one God who eternally exists as three distinct Persons - the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.
The Trinity is often represented by symbols such as the triquetra (a three-looped knot), a triangle, three interlocking circles and most often a three leaved shamrock.
Interestingly, the doctrine is not directly mentioned in the Bible. The Trinity became an official doctrine during the council meetings of the Church in the fourth century.
Trinity Sunday was officially instituted in the 9th century by Pope Gregory IX. However, it had been celebrated as a tradition for hundreds of years before also.
Over time, the celebration of the Holy Trinity spread to various countries and denominations, including Roman Catholic, Anglican, and Lutheran churches.
The liturgical color for Trinity Sunday is white or gold, symbolizing purity, joy, and the glory of God.
In Western Christian cultures, Trinity sunday is celebrated on the first sunday after the Pentecost. While in Eastern Christianity Pentecost Sunday itself is Trinity Sunday.