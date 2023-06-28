St. Peter And St. Paul Feast Day: 5 Interesting Facts About The Martyrs For Christianity

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 28, 2023
The feast of Saint Peter and Saint Paul is observed every year on June 29. The day honors two martyrs of the Christian faith, St. Peter and St. Paul. Here are 5 interesting facts about these saints.
(1) St. Peter was the first Pope. St. Peter was one of the 12 apostles of Jesus Christ, as well as the first pope and founder of the Roman Church.
(2) St. Paul wrote 13 books. He is responsible for 13 books in the new testament.
(3) Both patron saints. St. Peter and Paul are both patron saints of Rome and considered cornerstones of the Roman Catholic church.
(4) St. Paul never met Jesus Even though he is a well-known apostle who spread the gospel of Christ, but he personally never met Jesus Christ.
Although the church acknowledges they may not have been executed at the same time, both met death at the command of the Roman emperor- Nero. The date chosen as feast day, is the traditional anniversary of their death and martyrdom.
(5) Seven holy days of obligation. There are seven holy days of obligation in the Catholic church, Saint Peter and Saint Paul Day included.
Happy St. Peter and Saint Paul Day!
