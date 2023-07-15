Shravan Shivratri: Take Darshan Of Kedarnath With These Heavenly Images

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 15, 2023
Can’t make it to Kedarnath Dham this Shravan? Don’t worry. Here are a few mesmerising visuals from the holy shrine that will leave you blessed this Shravan Shivratri.
Masik Shivratri falls on the 14th day of each month's waning moon phase (Krishna Paksha). The one that comes during holy month of Shravan or Sawan is even more special.
Sawan Shivaratri is being observed on July 15, and it is the day marking the union of two powerful forces of the universe - Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati (Shiva Shakti).
This year, the holy shrine is open from April 25 to November 14, subject to weather conditions that disrupt the Yatra.
Om Namah Shivaya!
Try visiting the nearest Shiva temples to seek auspicious on this day.
One may also pray to the Lord and His consort Parvati Ma at home with holy hymns dedicated to them.
Thanks For Reading!