Saint Bartholomew Feast Day: All You Need To Know

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 23, 2023
The annual feast day to celebrate the life of Saint Bartholomew the Apostle falls on August 24.
The day is a moment to remember and offer gratitude to the patron saint of tanners and leatherworkers.
Many believe he was chosen as an apostle by Jesus Christ and was sent to Armenia to spread Christianity. He also involved himself in converting the Armenian king.
It is said that the patron saint was once skinned alive as he preached Christianity and facilitated religious conversions.
Prayer to Saint Bartholomew the Apostle: O Glorious Saint Bartholomew, Jesus called you a person without guile and you saw in this word a sign that he was the Son of God and King of Israel.
(continued) Obtain for us the grace to be ever guileless and innocent as doves. At the same time, help us to have your gift of faith to see the Divine hand in the events of daily life.
(continued) May we discern the signs of the times that lead to Jesus on earth and will eventually unite us to him forever in heaven. Amen.
Saint Bartholomew, pray for us! Happy Feast.
