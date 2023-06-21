Rath Yatra 2023: From Puri to London, Here's How Jagannath Rath Yatra Was Celebrated Across The World

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023
The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is an annual chariot festival dedicated to Lord Jagannath held in Odhisha's Puri. Here is a look into how it is being celebrated this year, across the world.
Sam PANTHAKY / AFP
The Puri Rath Yatra 2023 is celebrated from June 20 and devotees from across the country visit the state and the temple town during this period.
PTI
Apart from Odisha, the world-famous Rath Yatra Festival is celebrated also in Gujarat.
Sam PANTHAKY / AFP
The 'Ratha Yatra' Festival celebrated in Ahmedabad is considered to be the second biggest Rath Yatra in the country after the Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra.
ANI
The procession in Ahmedabad will return to the temple by 8.30 pm on Tuesday after passing through the Old City, including some communally sensitive areas like Jamalpur, Kalupur, Shahpur and Dariyapur.
ANI
Manipur on Tuesday skipped the annual royal Rath Yatra procession because of the ongoing ethnic violence which has claimed more than 100 lives and left thousands of people internally displaced.
ANI
The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra festival is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, the Lord of Universe and a form of Lord Krishna.
ANI
Legend goes that the festival began to be celebrated when the sister of Lord Jagannath (Subhadra) expressed her desire to visit Puri.
ANI
To fulfil Subhadra's wish, Lord Jagannath along with Lord Balabhadra and Subhadra left for Puri in a chariot. Since then the Jagannath festival is being observed every year as per the Hindu calendar.
ANI
Hindu devotees in New York celebrated the Jagannath Yatra festival.
Even London witnessed celebrations as Devotees organised a similar Yatra.
Sand artist Sudarshan Pattanaik created a sand sculpture with installation of more than 200 coconuts on Jagannath Rath Yatra, at Puri beach.
PTI
President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at Jagannath Mandir in Delhi in Hauz Khas ahead of the Yatra.
ANI / Kolkata
