Our Lady of Prompt Succor: Feast Day, Prayer & All You Need To Know

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 07, 2024
The Feast of Our Lady of Prompt Succor is celebrated on January 8. This year, the blessed occasion falls on a Monday.
Christians remember and offer prayers to Mother Mary on this day who holds the title of Our Lady of Prompt Succor.
To the unversed, Mumma Mary was given the name as a promise by St Michel while seeking her intervention.
The Blessed Virgin Mother is worshipped through the holy prayer, " O Mother of God...do now have pity on our misery and obtain for us the graces we beg of thee."
This Feast day is observed by visiting churches and attending special masses dedicated to her.
One of the huge worship places of the deity happens to be in the US, the National Shrine of Our Lady of Prompt Succor.
Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Pray for us! May you all have a blessed Feast.
Thanks For Reading!