Navratri 2023: When Is Saraswati Puja? Hymns & Prayers To Worship The Goddess Of Knowledge

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 20, 2023
One of the important rituals carried out during the festival of Navratri is Saraswati Puja. It takes place on the day marking the Purva Ashadha Nakshatra.
In 2023, the Navratri started on October 15. The Saraswati Puja this year falls on the 21st of the month.
The puja muhurat is said to be between 6.25 a.m. and 8.17 a.m. on Saturday.
On this auspicious event, the Goddess is worshipped with hymns and prayers such as the Saraswati Gayatri Mantra and Suprabhatham along with other recitations.
Saraswati Vandana is one of the most recited prayers to please the Devi and seek her blessings in one's life.
Happy Saraswati Puja to all. May the Goddess of Knowledge bless you.
On Saraswati Puja, may the Goddess bless you with knowledge, wisdom, and creativity. Best wishes!
