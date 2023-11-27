Mumbai News: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Attends Vishwa Shanti Maha Yagnam At Matunga's Sree Ram Mandir

By: Swarna Srikanth | November 27, 2023
On Monday, spiritual leader and Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar participated in the Vishwa Shanti Maha Yagnam held at the Asthika Samaj in Matunga, Mumbai.
Also known as Sree Ram Mandir, the temple hosted its centenary celebrations on November 27 and marked special rituals in the presence of Gurudev. The Maha Yagnam was aimed at seeking world peace and good health.
He performed the Poornahuthi of the Maha Yagnam. It was witnessed by temple trustees, priests, and several devotees on the auspicious day of Kartik (Somvar) Purnima.
The rituals on the special day involved Maha Ganapathy Homam, Navagraha Homam, Dhanvanthari Homam, and Lakshmi Kubera Homam among others.
After prayers were recited and rituals were performed, Gurudev interacted with people attending the centenary event.
"Mantras make temples, and from mind manifests mantras. The power of mantras bring energy to temples (translated from Hindi)," he said while addressing the devotees.
"When the mind is calm, it is strong," he added while reflecting on the power of mind and saying that listening to mantras can bring peace to one's mind.
