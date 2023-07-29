'Jai Bajrangbali': 9 Names Of Lord Hanuman One Must Recite Every Shanivar

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 29, 2023
It is said that those who pray to Lord Hanuman are not affected by the negative influence of Lord Shani. Thus, many offer their prayers to Bajrangbali every Saturday (Shanivar). Here are a few names of Lord Hanuman one may recite to seek the mercy of Shani Bhagawan, Lord Rama, and Hanuman Himself.
Om Rama Bhaktaya Namaha (Devotee of Rama)
Om Rudra Virya Samudbhavaya Namaha (Born of Shiva)
Om Sitadevimudrapradayakaya Namaha (Deliverer of the Ring of Sita)
Om Lankapura Vidayakaya Namaha (The One Who Burnt Lanka)
Om Kabalikrita Martanda Mandalaya Namaha (Swallower of the Sun)
Om Ramasugriva Sandhatre Namaha (Mediator between Rama and Sugreeva)
Om Lokapujyaya Namaha (Worshipped by the Universe)
Om Bhavishhyathchaturananaya Namaha (Aware of Future Happenings)
Om Mahabala Parakramaya Namaha (The One With Great Strength)
Bajrangbali Ki Jai (One with hands and legs powerful as that of lighting)
Thanks For Reading!