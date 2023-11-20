Jagaddhatri Puja 2023: Everything About The Day When Devotees Worship Goddess Durga As 'Jagaddhatri'

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 20, 2023
Goddess Durga is worshipped as 'Jagaddhatri' on Akshaya Navami every year. In 2023, the auspicious day falls on November 21.
The name 'Jagaddhatri' refers to Durga Devi as the mother of the entire world.
Jagaddhatri Puja is carried out in West Bengal and its neighbourhood, praying to Devi for peace and well-being of people.
Pandals are set up across various locations to observe this sacred day which was earlier popular as Chandika Puja.
Some of the places were the occasion is marked with grandeur include Chandernagore, Kolkata, Hooghly, and Howrah.
Several devotees and tourists attend the Jagaddhatri Puja at Krishnanagar, West Bengal.
Jai Ma Durge! May this auspicious day, bring light in your lives. Happy Jagaddhatri Puja.
