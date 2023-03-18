IN PICS: Ayodhya Ram temple's sanctum sanctorum

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 18, 2023
A key member of the Ram temple trust, Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has tweeted a new photo of the sanctum sanctorum where the idol of Lord Ram will be placed
It shows workers applying touches to the white walls of the sanctum sanctorum, whose roof is yet to be completed
Work on the ground floor of temple has crossed the halfway point
The ground floor of the sanctum sanctorum will include 170 pillars
Two architects - CB Sompura and Jai Karthik are involved in designing the temple
White marbles from Makrana and stones from Bansi Paharpur in Rajasthan and ornate pillars are being used for construction
The idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be installed at its original place in the temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the third week of January 2024, according to temple authorities
