Imagine: You Met God, Are Clicking Selfies With Him; AI Shares Visuals Of How The Special Moment Would Look

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023

What if someday you are immensely blessed to meet God and pose for a selfie with Him? Wow! It would be a magical moment, isn't right?

While you imagined the scenario, AI tried sketching your imagination by showing you some visuals of how things would look in that spectacular frame. Say cheese and SWIPE.

Digital creator on Instagram @ai_inspiree shared these images with the caption: "Chal beta selfie le le re." Iykyk.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Bum Bum Bhole

Jai Shri Rama

Jai Bajrangbali

Hare Krishna

Buddham Saranam Gacchami

Thanks For Reading!

AI Images Of How Lord Krishna's Dwarka Looked Like 9000 Years Ago Go Viral
Find out More