Happy Feast: May The Guardian Angels Continue To Bless You; Wishes To Share With Dear Ones

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 02, 2023
On October 2, we celebrate the Holy Feast of the Guardian Angels. The day is a Christian celebration dedicated towards the special angels guiding and guarding people.
It is a day to reflect on the spiritual idea that individuals are not alone but are watched over and cared for by these celestial beings.
Guardian Angels are said to have been sent by the Lord himself to serve Him through aiding His people.
This Feast day honors the belief in Guardian Angels and is marked by Catholics offering prayers and gratitude to them.
The Guardian Angel Prayer which refers to The Angel of God is recited during the worship.
Happy Feast! May this auspicious day protect you from the evil and bring peace to you.
Holy Guardian Angels, Pray for us! Have a blessed Feast.
