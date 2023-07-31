Asalha Puja in Thailand: A Full Moon Festival To Mark Lord Buddha's First Sermon

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023
Asalha Puja or Ashna Bucha Day which falls on August 1 is a Buddhist festival celebrated in Thailand.
It is traditionally commemorated on the full moon day of the eighth lunar month.
The religious occasion honours Lord Buddha's first sermon and the establishment of the 'Four Noble Truths.'
It is said that Lord Buddha's first sermon began with the story of the Buddha's enlightenment which was attained at Bodh Gaya, Bihar.
Buddha's 'sangha', the noble truths, include the ‘Dukkha’ (suffering), ‘tanhā’ (craving), ‘nibbāna’ (the state beyond the challenges mentioned), and the eight-fold path (magga).
The holy day of the Buddhists is celebrated by visiting temples and monasteries, meditating on Lord Buddha's prayers and image, donating food and money to the monks as well as the needy, etc.
Prayer: Buddham Saranam Gacchami - I take refuge in the Buddha.
Thanks For Reading!