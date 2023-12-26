Arudra Darisanam In December 2023: Date, Significance & All You Need To Know

By: Rahul M | December 26, 2023
It's Margazhi, one of the months in the Tamil calendar and the one in which we observe a special day dedicated to Lord Shiva - Arudra Darisanam.
The auspicious occasion falls during the appearance of the Arudra Nakshatra. In 2023, Arudra Darisanam is taking place for the second time this December.
The festival which was earlier celebrated by Shiva Bhakts in January will be observed again on December 27 this year.
On this day, Lord Shiva is worshipped as Nataraja. People remember him for the fierce cosmic dance.
It is mainly celebrated in South India. In Tamil Nadu, the Chidambaram temple holds a 10-day-long Thiruvathirai event to mark the festival.
Visiting Lord Shiva's temples and offering him water and bel leaves is one of the popular rituals associated with this day.
One may also involve in hearing stories about Lord Nataraja's manifestation and reciting Rudra Tandavam to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva on this holy day.
