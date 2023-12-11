7 Divine Destinations Travel Lovers Must Visit On International Mountain Day

By: Swarna Srikanth | December 11, 2023
International Mountain Day is observed on December 11 every year. This time, you may plan a spiritual trip to enjoy the occasion. Here are some of the divine destinations that every travel lover in love with mountains must visit at least once in a lifetime.
Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala is one of the religious sites which attracts lakhs of devotees every day. It is located above seven hills in Andhra Pradesh.
Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib is a Sikh pilgrimage site located in the mountains of Uttrakhand. It is reportedly situated 4329 metres above sea level and is surrounded by seven huge mountains and a holy lake.
Haji Maland Dargah in Maharashtra is one of the must-visit shrines to seek the blessings of the Almighty and also enjoy a trek to the top of the mountain. The 300-year-old dargah is located in the Matheran hill range of the state and is a popular spot for devotee-trekkers.
Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in a Goddess Durga temple located on the Trikuta mountains in Jammu and Kashmir. Hundreds and thousands of devotees visit the divine premises every year via a helicopter, ropeway, horse ride, and other available means.
St Mary's Church in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, is another divine destination to travel to if you're a mountain lover with a spiritual pinch. The church is situated in a serene landscape with tall pine trees in the backdrop.
Another pilgrimage located on a hilly terrain is the Lord Narasimha temple in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh. Here, a 'panaka' drink is offered to the Lord and distributed as prasad to devotees.
Palani (Pazhani) Murugan Temple is one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan or Karthikeya. It is situated on the Palani Hills in Tamil Nadu and is accessible to devotees via steps and ropeway.
