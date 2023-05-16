Asteroids the size of aeroplanes speed towards Earth, NASA sounds the alarm

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 16, 2023
Asteroid 2023 JR1: It is a bus-sized, 39-foot asteroid, and is travelling towards Earth at a mind numbing speed of 72864 kilometres per hour. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has alerted about the same and has informed that it will make its closest approach to planet Earth today, May 14 at a distance of 389000 kilometers
Asteroid 2023 JP: It is another asteroid that will be zooming towards our planet today, May 14. NASA has informed that this 85-foot, airplane-sized asteroid will make the closest Earth approach at a distance of 3.23 million kilometers and is travelling at a staggering speed of 27972 kilometers per hour
Asteroid 2023 JL1: Heading towards Earth on May 15, Monday, NASA has warned that this 39-foot, bus sized asteroid named 2023 JL1 is travelling at a speed of 26316 kilometers per hour. This giant asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 2.49 million kilometres
Asteroid 2023 JO1: This 46 foot, building-sized gigantic asteroid will be nearing planet Earth on May 16, 2023. This asteroid will make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of 2.99 million kilometers. It is travelling at a high speed of 29772 kilometres per hour
Asteroid 2023 JS1: This 39-foot asteroid will make its closest Earth approach at a distance of 2.17 million kilometres. The asteroid is travelling at a rapid speed of 28692 kilometres per hour and is said to pass by the planet without posing any kind of threat or danger
These asteroids mainly remain in the asteroid belt, but some asteroids do change their path of orbit. How? According to NASA, asteroids follow elliptical paths as they orbit the Sun, but their movements are far from predictable. They exhibit irregular rotation and erratic motion. The gravitational influence of Jupiter and occasional encounters with other celestial objects can disrupt their trajectories, resulting in their ejection from the main asteroid belt and sending them into different orbits, potentially crossing the paths of other planets such as Earth
