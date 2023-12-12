Pune: From Shankar Ehsaan Loy & Yo Yo Honey Singh's Live Concerts To Abhishek Upmanyu & Anubhav Singh Bassi's Stand-Up Acts, Here Are Upcoming Shows In City

By: Aakash Singh | December 12, 2023

Shankar Ehsaan Loy will take music lovers on a nostalgic ride at Royal Palms on December 17

@shankarehsaanloy

Abhishek Upmanyu will have audiences in stitches on December 21. The venue is yet to be announced

@aupmanyu

Groove to Yo Yo Honey Singh's hits 'Blue Eyes' and 'Brown Rang' at Royal Palms on December 23

@yoyohoneysingh

Stand-up comedian Sapan Verma will perform at the Pune Studio on December 23

@sapanv

Catch Anubhav Singh Bassi, one of the country's top comedians, at Mahatma Phule Sanskrutik Bhavan on December 28

@be_a_bassi

Singer Javed Ali will mesmerise the audience at Liberty Square Phoenix Mall on January 13

@javedali4u

Varun Grover is set to offer political humour at Buntara Bhavana on January 20

@vidushak

'Ronny bhaiya' Zakir Khan will entertain the audience at Mayfield Estate with his storytelling on January 21

@zakirkhan_208

Enjoy a fun time with friends and family watching Vipul Goyal at the Pune Studio on January 21

@humorouslyyours

Anoushka Shankar will captivate Punekars with her sitar at Pandit Farms on Republic Day

@anoushkashankarofficial

Comedian Samay Raina is set to perform in the city on February 3. The venue will be announced soon

@maisamayhoon

Tabla virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain is set to perform at Shubham Garden on February 11

@ustad_zakir_hussain_official

