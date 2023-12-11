PHOTOS: Joyful Moments On Pedestrian Day As Kids Run Free On Vehicle-Free Laxmi Road In Pune

By: Anand Chaini | December 11, 2023

Punekars experienced a unique spectacle as the bustling Laxmi Road turned into a vehicle-free zone on Monday

PMC, city police, traders' association, and hawkers' association joined hands to celebrate Pedestrian Day from 10 am to 8 pm

Children enjoying the freedom to run and play as Laxmi Road transformed into a vehicle-free zone on Pedestrian Day

Punekars enjoyed a variety of activities, including games, dance performances, singing sessions, and street plays

The event saw active participation from the local community, reflecting a shared commitment to promoting pedestrian-friendly initiatives

The day featured a rangoli competition, an exhibition showcasing street designs and road safety initiatives

Attendees expressed appreciation for the initiative

Laxmi Road buzzed with a festive atmosphere as people of all ages came together to celebrate Pedestrian Day