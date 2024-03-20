Places To Visit In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) - 15 Stunning Photos

By: Aakash Singh | March 20, 2024
The Ajanta Caves consist of 29 rock-cut Buddhist cave monuments, dating from the second century BCE to about 480 CE. These caves hold UNESCO World Heritage Site status
Construction of the caves occurred in two phases: the initial phase began around the second century BCE, followed by a second phase from 400 to 650 CE, as per earlier accounts
The paintings and sculptures within the Ajanta Caves are regarded as masterpieces of Buddhist religious art, showcasing considerable artistic influence
Despite their historical significance, the caves remained concealed by jungle until 1819 when they were accidentally discovered by Captain John Smith, a colonial British officer, during a tiger-hunting expedition
The Ellora Caves form a remarkable multi-religious rock-cut cave complex, featuring inscriptions dating from the 6th century CE onwards
With over 100 caves situated at the site, all hewn from the basalt cliffs in the Charanandri Hills, 34 are accessible to the public for exploration and admiration
Among the caves, there are 17 Hindu caves, 12 Buddhist caves, and 5 Jain caves, showcasing the diversity of religious influence and architectural styles present at Ellora
Beyond their religious significance, the caves served various purposes, acting as temples and rest stops for pilgrims. Additionally, due to its strategic location along an ancient South Asian trade route, Ellora also functioned as a significant commercial centre in the Deccan region, further adding to its historical importance
Bibi Ka Maqbara is a striking 17th-century monument, often referred to as the 'Taj of the Deccan,' owing to its resemblance to the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra
Erected in memory of Dilras Banu Begum, the first wife of Emperor Aurangzeb, the mausoleum is situated near the Kham river, adding to its picturesque setting
The construction of Bibi Ka Maqbara reportedly incurred a cost of ₹6.68 lakh, a significant sum for its time. The exquisite marble used in its construction was sourced from Jaipur, highlighting the opulence and grandeur associated with its design and execution
Daulatabad, originally known as Deogiri, is a 14th-century fortified citadel
In 1327, during the reign of Muhammad bin Tughluq of the Delhi Sultanate, the city was renamed Daulatabad, and it served as the imperial capital, following a decree that ordered a mass migration of Delhi's population to this new location
However, Muhammad bin Tughluq reversed his decision in 1334, relocating the capital back to Delhi, thus ending the brief period of Daulatabad's prominence as the capital of the Delhi Sultanate
According to Hindu mythology, the hills surrounding the region were believed to be inhabited by Lord Shiva, which is why the fort was initially known as Deogiri, signifying the "hills of god"
