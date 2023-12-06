PHOTOS: Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Pay Tributes To Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar On Mahaparinirvan Din

By: Aakash Singh | December 06, 2023
Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad residents came together to honour Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on the 67th death anniversary on Wednesday
From politicians to government officials, everyone gathered to pay tribute to the chief architect of India's Constitution
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's death anniversary, observed as 'Mahaparinirvan Din,' drew a sea of blue and white as residents offered floral tributes
Major spots such as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk in Pimpri, Vishrantwadi, Camp, and Dapodi witnessed large gatherings of people
However, the largest gathering is always at Ambedkar's memorial, 'Chaityabhoomi,' located at Shivaji Park in Dadar
Every year, thousands of people from across the state converge at 'Chaityabhoomi' on December 6, the day Ambedkar passed away in 1956
This year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) set up temporary sheds, mobile toilets, drinking water, and medical stalls at Shivaji Park due to the expected huge attendance of Ambedkar's followers
The Maharashtra government declared December 6 as a public holiday in Mumbai to mark Dr Ambedkar's death anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Ambedkar, saying he dedicated his life to the welfare of the exploited and deprived
