PHOTOS: Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Pay Tributes To Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar On Mahaparinirvan Din

By: Aakash Singh | December 06, 2023

Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad residents came together to honour Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on the 67th death anniversary on Wednesday

@SunilKambleBJP

From politicians to government officials, everyone gathered to pay tribute to the chief architect of India's Constitution

@DheerajGhate

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's death anniversary, observed as 'Mahaparinirvan Din,' drew a sea of blue and white as residents offered floral tributes

@PCMCSarathi

Major spots such as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk in Pimpri, Vishrantwadi, Camp, and Dapodi witnessed large gatherings of people

@PCMCSarathi

However, the largest gathering is always at Ambedkar's memorial, 'Chaityabhoomi,' located at Shivaji Park in Dadar

Anand Chaini

Every year, thousands of people from across the state converge at 'Chaityabhoomi' on December 6, the day Ambedkar passed away in 1956

Anand Chaini

This year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) set up temporary sheds, mobile toilets, drinking water, and medical stalls at Shivaji Park due to the expected huge attendance of Ambedkar's followers

Anand Chaini

The Maharashtra government declared December 6 as a public holiday in Mumbai to mark Dr Ambedkar's death anniversary

Anand Chaini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Ambedkar, saying he dedicated his life to the welfare of the exploited and deprived

Anand Chaini

Thanks For Reading!

PHOTOS: Feast Your Eyes On These 10 Must-Try Dishes At Pune's Bhimthadi Jatra
Find out More