PHOTOS: Nashik's Malegaon Witnesses Surge In Dry Fruit Demand Ahead Of Ramadan Eid - Check Out Latest Rates Of Almonds, Cashews And More

By: Prashant Nikale | April 05, 2024
As Eid approaches, Malegaon's bustling markets witness a surge in demand for dry fruits, particularly for the preparation of Sheer Khurma
Sheer Khurma, the traditional delicacy made from milk, vermicelli, and an array of dry fruits, holds special significance on Eid
Consequently, dry fruit vendors in Malegaon experience heightened sales as consumers flock to stock up on cashews, almonds, walnuts, figs, pistachios, dates, raisins, and more
Dry fruits sourced from different places in Maharashtra, as well as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, flood the markets to meet the escalating demand
However, vendors note that prices have seen a steady rise compared to previous years, attributed to escalating fuel rates and market dynamics
Despite the upward trend in prices, the fervour among consumers remains undeterred, reflecting the cultural significance and culinary traditions associated with Eid celebrations in Malegaon
Currently, figs are being sold at ₹800 to ₹1,200 per kg, dates for ₹160 to ₹360 per kg, and coconut for ₹120 per kg
Meanwhile, cashews are priced at ₹700 to ₹1,000 per kg, almonds at ₹600 to ₹1,000 per kg, raisins at ₹220 to ₹260 per kg, and pistachios at ₹960 to ₹1,000 per kg
Apart from dry fruits, the markets in Malegaon are also witnessing a surge in fruits like muskmelons, watermelons, papayas, and more
At many places, vendors are seen selling iftar delicacies like kebabs, cutlets, samosas, sherbet, and more
This year, Ramadan Eid is likely to be celebrated on Thursday, April 11
