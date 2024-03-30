In Pictures: Nashik Celebrates Rangpanchami With Colours And Enthusiasm

By: Ankita Apte | March 30, 2024

Nashik city recently witnessed an exuberant celebration of Rangpanchami, marked by lively enthusiasm and spirited revelry

Tejal Ghorpade

On Saturday, March 30, iconic locales like Panchvati and the historic Peshwa-era roads reverberated with joyful laughter and vibrant colours of enthusiastic youngsters

The vibrant spirit of Rangpanchami illuminated Nashik, leaving behind memories of joy and harmony

The traditional Rahads, a Peshwa-era tradition still alive, made the celebrations even more vibrant

Children painted their faces and participated in the festival of colours with great enthusiasm

The citizens of Nashik drenched each other in water and colours, enjoying the brief relief from the heat

As the colourful festival came to a close, Nashik residents and visitors reflected on the successful event

They appreciated the safe and enjoyable environment fostered by stringent security measures and responsible behaviour

The Rangpanchami celebration not only showcased the city's rich cultural heritage but also demonstrated the collective commitment to uphold peace and harmony

