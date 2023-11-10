PHOTOS: Diwali Shoppers Take Cover As Rain Lashes Pune

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 10, 2023
The festive spirit in Pune faced an unexpected setback as unseasonable rains disrupted daily life, resulting in heavy downpour across various parts of the city
Reports of waterlogging emerged from multiple areas, notably in the vicinity of Neelayam Theatre in Sadashiv Peth
The inclement weather took a toll on working professionals commuting home, causing significant inconvenience due to the unexpected rain
Diwali shoppers along Laxmi Road sought refuge from the sudden downpour
Rainfall extended to several areas, including Bibvewadi, Sahakarnagar, Katraj, Dhayari, Kothrud, Ambegaon Pathar, in addition to numerous other locations throughout the city
Some areas even experienced lightning
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune issued forecasts, which anticipate partly cloudy skies in Pune on November 11 (Saturday), with clearer conditions expected from November 12 to 16
Anupam Kashyapi, Head of Weather Forecasting Division at CR & S, India Meteorological Department, attributed the rain to southeasterly winds introducing moisture to south-central Maharashtra
Today's rainfall brought a welcome respite to residents who had been grappling with air pollution-related distress
