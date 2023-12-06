PHOTOS: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Residents Gather To Pay Tribute To Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar On Mahaparinirvan Din

By: Manish Gajbhiye | December 06, 2023
Tributes were paid to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on the occasion of his 67th death anniversary, marked by various programmes across the city on Wednesday
FPJ
The day, observed as 'Mahaparinirvan Din' in honour of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, drew a multitude of residents dressed in blue and white, offering floral tributes
FPJ
A customary tradition to pay respects to Dr Ambedkar at his statue at Bhadkal Gate has continued for several years on 'Mahaparinirvan Din.' Devotees, including men and women, garlanded his statue, aided by a staircase set up for access
FPJ
The roads were adorned with floral rangolis, and various Ambedkarite political and social organisations set up pandals, offering water and refreshments to visitors. Stalls featuring Ambedkarite literature, idols, and other items lined the roadside
FPJ
Students from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University participated in a Shanti Samta Rally to express their gratitude
FPJ
Additionally, Prime Minister Modi paid homage to Ambedkar, acknowledging his dedication to the welfare of the exploited and deprived
FPJ
