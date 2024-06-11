Joshi's Museum Of Miniature Railways In Pune's Kothrud: A Must-Visit Place For Train Lovers (PHOTOS)

By: Apoorva Tope | June 11, 2024

Established by the Late Bhausaheb Joshi in 1998, Joshi's Museum of Miniature Railways is one of its kind museums

Apoorva Tope

As a child, Joshi loved collecting model trains. Later, this passion led him to make models for himself. He began working on the concept of a miniature town in the late 1960s and eventually showcased his collection in various cities while travelling

Apoorva Tope

In the late 1980s, he decided to establish a permanent display. Work on the museum's design commenced in 1991 and was finally opened to the public in 1998

Apoorva Tope

The miniature town is not only on display but is also presented with a light and sound show. It features a working railway station, an adventure park, trams, and a ropeway

Apoorva Tope

As the announcer begins the tour of the city, the lights dim, allowing the audience to see the night sky with the stars, moon, and constellations. Then, the city brightens with the rising sun, and the buses and cars come alive

Apoorva Tope

One particularly fascinating aspect is a residential building in the city centre. Midway through the show, the building accidentally catches fire, prompting an emergency call and an immediate response from the fire brigade

Apoorva Tope

The museum also houses a store and a workshop. The store sells train models and setups made in the workshop

Apoorva Tope

A visit to the museum proves to be an educational and joyful experience for both children and adults alike

Apoorva Tope

Open for business every day of the week, the entry fee is a mere ₹120. The museum attracts around 30,000 visitors every year

Apoorva Tope

