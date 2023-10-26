In Pictures: Punekars Stock Up On Woolen Clothing As Winter Approaches

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 26, 2023
Punekars are flocking to Laxmi Road to purchase woolen clothing as the countdown to the winter season has begun
The crisp morning air serves as an early reminder that winter is just around the corner
Roadside vendors, who have established their stalls on Laxmi Road, anticipate a surge in residents seeking warm winter wear
A wide range of winter clothing options is available for both children and adults
What are your preferred winter garments?
Thanks For Reading!