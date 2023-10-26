In Pictures: Punekars Stock Up On Woolen Clothing As Winter Approaches

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 26, 2023

Punekars are flocking to Laxmi Road to purchase woolen clothing as the countdown to the winter season has begun

The crisp morning air serves as an early reminder that winter is just around the corner

Roadside vendors, who have established their stalls on Laxmi Road, anticipate a surge in residents seeking warm winter wear

A wide range of winter clothing options is available for both children and adults

What are your preferred winter garments?

