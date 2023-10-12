In Pictures: Punekars Celebrate Kabaddi Player Snehal Shinde's Gold Medal Victory

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 12, 2023

On Thursday, a grand procession was organised to celebrate Snehal Shinde's victory in the Asian Games

She began by seeking blessings at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir and then proceeded in an open jeep in a grand procession leading to her home in Khadak Police Line

Throughout the parade, she proudly displayed her medal, acknowledging the love and admiration of the people who had gathered to celebrate her

Towards the end of the procession, she even showcased her dancing skills, engaging with some enthusiastic children

Speaking after the procession, Shinde attributed her success to her sister, Kishori, who had also secured a gold medal in the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon

