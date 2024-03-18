In Pictures: Murlidhar Mohol, BJP's Pick For Pune Lok Sabha Seat, Connects With Youth On Metro Transit

By: Aakash Singh | March 18, 2024
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Murlidhar Mohol as its candidate for the Pune Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming elections
On Sunday, Mohol engaged with the public travelling via the Pune Metro
The former Pune mayor interacted with commuters and even took pictures with them
Mohol mentioned that the metro meet-up was organised to connect with the youth and discuss the development of Pune
During the journey, which spanned from Garware College to Ramwadi and back, Mohol discussed various developmental projects, including the Metro
At 50 years old, Mohol represents a Maratha face for the BJP. He has served as a corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) four times
At the age of 12, he attended shakhas organised by the RSS. By 1996, he entered the political arena and became the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief for Pune
In 2002, Mohol contested PMC elections and became a corporator for the first time. His proximity to the late BJP leader Gopinath Munde helped him secure a nomination from Kothrud. Currently, he is known to have close ties with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
