In Pictures: 11 Celebrated Filmmakers & Actors Who Graduated From Pune's FTII

One of the most popular actors to come out of FTII is Mithun Chakraborty. His notable films include 'Disco Dancer,' 'Phool Aur Angaar,' 'Pyar Jhukta Nahin,' among others
Shatrughan Sinha, the current Lok Sabha MP from Asansol in West Bengal, is also an FTII graduate. He has starred in several popular films, including 'Dostana,' 'Shaan,' and 'Naseeb,' to name a few
Rajkummar Rao is one of the most prominent contemporary actors to have graduated from FTII. He has had a successful 2024 with two releases so far - 'Srikanth' and 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' - and 'Stree 2' yet to be released
Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, best known for films like 'Sholay', 'Silsila', 'Guddi', and 'Abhimaan', is also an alumna of FTII
Legendary actress Shabana Azmi graduated from FTII in 1973. Since then, she has gone on to work in some fantastic films like 'Fire', 'Arth', and more recently 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'
Rajkumar Hirani, the director of some of the biggest hits in Hindi cinema like '3 Idiots', 'PK', and 'Sanju', is also an FTII graduate
Vidhu Vinod Chopra, an FTII alumnus, recently directed '12th Fail,' which received widespread acclaim and swept numerous awards. His 2007 film 'Eklavya: The Royal Guard' was chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars
One of the finest actors, Naseeruddin Shah, graduated from FTII in the 70s. He went on to do some remarkable films, including 'A Wednesday' and 'Masoom,' and has also excelled in many roles as a villain
Late actor Om Puri enrolled in FTII after Naseeruddin Shah insisted he join. Both actors previously studied at the National School of Drama. Puri has appeared in films across various languages, including Malayalam, Bengali, Kannada, English, Punjabi, Gujarati, Telugu, and Marathi
Danny Denzongpa, known for his iconic villainous roles in films such as 'Agneepath', 'Hum', 'Krantiveer', and 'Indian', among others, was a classmate of Jaya Bachchan at FTII
Known as the 'King of Comedy', David Dhawan is also an FTII alumnus. His collaboration with Govinda in films like 'Hero No. 1', 'Raja Babu', 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi', and more is one of the most successful actor-director pairings in Bollywood history
