In Pics: Restobars in Pune See Huge Turnout For India Vs Pakistan Game Viewing

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023
Pune residents have gathered at restobars across the city to watch the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan cricket match
These restobars are offering exciting deals and special menus to keep patrons entertained throughout the thrilling game
The India-Pakistan rivalry in international cricket is legendary, and the electric atmosphere is evident among the passionate fans
Many Punekars have shown their support by donning Team India jerseys and enthusiastically cheering for their favourite cricketers
