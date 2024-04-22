In Photos: Mahavir Jayanti Celebrations In Pune Through Grand Procession And Religious Fervor

By: Megha Yadav | April 22, 2024
On Sunday, a grand procession was organised by the Shree Jain Community Festival Committee Pune in collaboration with all four sects of the Jain Samaj and associations
As per tradition, they took out a 'prabhatferi' (morning procession), with women wearing saffron attire and men opting for white clothes
Various dignitaries, including Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil, joined the Mahavir Jayanti procession
BJP MLA Madhuri Misal was also present
The Jain community members offered floral tributes to the image of Mahavir, symbolising reverence and devotion
Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important religious festivals in Jainism, celebrating the birth of Lord Mahavir, the twenty-fourth and the last Tirthankara
Pune's Mahavir Jayanti celebration culminated in a vibrant procession, echoing the timeless message of 'Jio Aur Jeene Do'
Various dhol tasha pathaks also participated in the procession
The procession honoured Mahavir's teachings of compassion and non-violence
Thanks For Reading!