Ganesh Jayanti 2024: Punekars Throng Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir For Darshan; Check Out Pictures

By: Aakash Singh | February 13, 2024
Devotees thronged the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune on Tuesday on the occasion of Ganesh Jayanti
Scores of people were waiting eagerly to take darshan of their beloved Bappa since early morning
From children to the elderly, people took darshan of the Dagdusheth Ganpati, braving the heat
Ganesh Jayanti, also known as Magha Shukla Chaturthi, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha
Worshipping Lord Ganesha or observing a fast on this day is believed to lead to the fulfillment of wishes, accompanied by his blessings
Lord Ganesha, revered as the remover of obstacles and the deity of wisdom and auspicious beginnings, holds a prominent place in Hindu mythology and culture
Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir is among Pune's most visited landmarks
