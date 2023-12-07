10 Stunning Pictures Of Shivneri Fort: The Birthplace Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

By: Aakash Singh | December 07, 2023
Shivneri Fort is a 17th-century military fortification near Junnar in Pune district
It holds the distinction of being the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the revered founder of the Maratha Empire
A two-storey structure stands at the place where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born. There is also a cradle placed inside the structure
The fort's precinct houses the Shivai Temple, from which Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's name was derived
Nestled within the fort's core lies 'Badami Talav,' a central water pond
The fort boasts perennial water springs named Ganga and Yamuna, perpetually supplying water within its walls
It is guarded by seven entrances—Maha Darwaza, Parvangicha Darwaza, Hatti Darwaza, Peer Darwaza, Shipai Darwaza, Phatak Darwaza, and Kulambkat Darwaza
The triangular hill fort has its entrance from the south-western side, offering visitors an awe-inspiring historic encounter
For an optimal experience, the ideal period to explore Shivneri Fort is between December and February, where history merges seamlessly with the scenic beauty of the surroundings
