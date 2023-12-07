10 Stunning Pictures Of Shivneri Fort: The Birthplace Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

By: Aakash Singh | December 07, 2023

Shivneri Fort is a 17th-century military fortification near Junnar in Pune district

Gaurav Kadam

It holds the distinction of being the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the revered founder of the Maratha Empire

Gaurav Kadam

A two-storey structure stands at the place where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born. There is also a cradle placed inside the structure

Gaurav Kadam

The fort's precinct houses the Shivai Temple, from which Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's name was derived

Gaurav Kadam

Nestled within the fort's core lies 'Badami Talav,' a central water pond

Gaurav Kadam

The fort boasts perennial water springs named Ganga and Yamuna, perpetually supplying water within its walls

Gaurav Kadam

It is guarded by seven entrances—Maha Darwaza, Parvangicha Darwaza, Hatti Darwaza, Peer Darwaza, Shipai Darwaza, Phatak Darwaza, and Kulambkat Darwaza

Gaurav Kadam

The triangular hill fort has its entrance from the south-western side, offering visitors an awe-inspiring historic encounter

Gaurav Kadam

For an optimal experience, the ideal period to explore Shivneri Fort is between December and February, where history merges seamlessly with the scenic beauty of the surroundings

Gaurav Kadam

Thanks For Reading!

Meet Aaditi Sawant: Pune Girl Leads Student Movement For Garbage Cleanup; Gram Panchayat Takes...
Find out More