Zendaya's Dune 2 Promotional Tour Looks: From Metallic Robot Suit To Wool Dress

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 05, 2024
Actress Zendaya, who is known to be a fashion icon, made heads turn with her stylish looks during the promotional tour of Dune 2
Zendaya showcased a striking ensemble during her Dune 2 promotional tour with a white dress from Stephane Rolland Couture. The outfit boasted bold cut details and a radiant gold hemline with Bulgari accessories and metallic manicure.
At the Seoul premier, the actress opted for a vintage Givenchy skirt suit from the brand's autumn/winter collection. Aligning with the film's sci-fi motifs, the dark wool two-piece featured a red laser-cut electric pattern.
Image Credit: Givenchy Instagram
She donned a bold custom Bottega Veneta ensemble at the Dune 2 premier in Mexico. She sported a chocolate brown look, including a cropped high-neck jumper, a matching skirt with a high-slit, leather belt and pointed heels.
The actress expanded her stunning Dune promotional tour wardrobe with an intricate gold two-piece by Louis Vuitton. The outfit featured a hooded top and a voluminous skirt.
Image Credit: Louis Vuitton Instagram
For the Paris photocall, Zendaya chose a white 3D printed wool dress. A singular piece winding around her body giving a unique touch to her look.
At the Dune photocall in London, the actress wore a maroon suit from Roksanda. The look included a skirt over pants and a super long braid.
The actress opted for a custom look from London-based designer Torisheju Dumi's ensemble during the film's photocall in Mexico. The look featured a cropped top with structured arm holes, a low-waisted skirt with a thigh-high slit, along with dramatic drape detailing.
Zendaya chose a Juun.j jumpsuit in peach for the Dune 2 press conference in South Korea. The outfit was complemented by a Bulgari neckpiece and coordinating peach pumps.
Zendaya stunned in a vintage Mugler look curated by her stylist, Law Roach. The eye-catching metal bodysuit was paired with matching stilettos and exquisite jewels.
Image Credit: Mugler Official Instagram
She later changed into an elegant Mugler black floor-length gown, highlighting a structured bodice and a chic one shoulder detail. The outfit was accesorised with sparkling jewels.
Image Credit: Mugler Official Instagram
