Zendaya Debuts New 'Dune' Aesthetic In Burberry Tailored Blazer And Sheer Skirt In NYC

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 23, 2024
Actress Zendaya is back in town, ready to take the spotlight with her iconic fashion moments on the streets of NYC as she reunited with her co-stars, Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler, for the Dune: Part Two screening
All images from zen_dayamania | Instagram
The fashion icon grabbed eyeballs in two statement looks, one of which featured her in a sleek ensemble from the latest Burberry couture line showcased at the Milan Fashion Week 2024
She was clad in a white tailored blazer, boasting crisp long sleeves, a high collar, and studded with silver buttons
The Euphoria fame elevated her structured top with a sheer black maxi skirt, paired with a black short underneath
The flowing skirt revealed a thigh-high slit, adding a sultry charm to the sophisticated look
She accessorised herself with dainty diamond earrings and nude lace heels
Zendaya finished off her striking look with glowly glam makeup and a pushed-back wet hairdo
Thanks For Reading!