Janhvi Kapoor Looks Bejewelled In A Cosmic-Hued Ghagra Ahead Of Devara Release

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 23, 2024
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been constantly redefining ethnic beauty with the collection of traditional silhouettes for the Devara promotions
All images from Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
From Apsara-inspired saree to cosmic-hued lehenga, the actress knows how to captivate the audience with her impeccable fashion
This time, the "Dhadak" star stunned in a blue ombre ghagra set soaked in eye-catching glitters
She paired her shimmering attire with a contrasting blue blouse, oozing similar shiny details and an intricate bead border on the sleeves
Janhvi's statement diamond jewels, including dangling jhumkas and an elegant neckpiece, perfectly elevated the look
The glam look was completed with sheer-glow makeup featuring highlighted rosy cheeks, shimmering eyelids, winged eyeliner and glossy lips
The Ulajh fame exuded elegance in the middle-parted braided hairdo, adorned with fresh gajra
