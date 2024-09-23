Janhvi Kapoor Looks Bejewelled In A Cosmic-Hued Ghagra Ahead Of Devara Release

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 23, 2024

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been constantly redefining ethnic beauty with the collection of traditional silhouettes for the Devara promotions

All images from Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

From Apsara-inspired saree to cosmic-hued lehenga, the actress knows how to captivate the audience with her impeccable fashion

This time, the "Dhadak" star stunned in a blue ombre ghagra set soaked in eye-catching glitters

She paired her shimmering attire with a contrasting blue blouse, oozing similar shiny details and an intricate bead border on the sleeves

Janhvi's statement diamond jewels, including dangling jhumkas and an elegant neckpiece, perfectly elevated the look

The glam look was completed with sheer-glow makeup featuring highlighted rosy cheeks, shimmering eyelids, winged eyeliner and glossy lips

The Ulajh fame exuded elegance in the middle-parted braided hairdo, adorned with fresh gajra

Thanks For Reading!

Janhvi Kapoor Channels 'Mermaid-Core' In A Sea-Inspired Saree For Devara Promotions
Find out More